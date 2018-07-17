17 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Urban Grooves Singer MC Villa Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: MC Villa/Facebook
MC Villa
By Vongai Mbara

Popular urban grooves singer MC Villa, born Tendai Marukutira,37 has died.

The "Unodzoka Here" hit maker collapsed and died around 8pm on Sunday at his house in Mbare.

His brother Brian Marukutira confirmed the death which he described as a sad loss.

"It is very sad. He was a very talented young man who really loved his music. This is a great loss to the arts industry," said Marukutira.

Many took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

"A sad day for me and the former Country Boy Records Team. It is a sad loss to the music industry.

The man who took me under his wings and helped me make a name for myself is no more.

Rest in peace my friend and brother," wrote musician Mad Fisher on his Facebook wall.

MC Villa, who was divorced, is survived by four children.

He was widely known for one of the best anthems of mid-2000s titled "Unodzoka Here" featuring songbird Priscilla.

Mourners are gathered at Block 51 Tagarika Flats in Mbare.

Zimbabwe

Commonwealth Assigns Election Observer Team

The Commonwealth has assigned a team to observe Zimbabwe's forthcoming elections. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.