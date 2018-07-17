Rwanda: 23 Rwandans Awarded Millions for Buying Tecno Spark2 During World Cup

It was an evening of football entertainment and prizes at Century Cinema as TECNO unveiled lucky prize winners after the World Cup was concluded in style in Russia in favor of France who beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in Moscow, Russia. The excited fans screamed around the cinema hall as the French champions claimed their trophy for the second occasion, thanks to a Mario Mandzukic own goal, an Antoine Griezmann spot kick and strikes from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

The same mood happened at Century Cinema where TECNO screened the World Cup final which was preceded by a number of gifts and big prizes for the lucky winners who made right predictions during the World Cup matches through the past month.

The event marked the closure of #Spark2FootballFun, a campaign that TECNO launched last month to help people, especially youth, to give them a chance enjoy the world Cup by either buying Spark2 at an affordable price, predict and win prizes during the month-long tournament.

Upon their entrance for the highly anticipated match in the hall, invited clients were given golden tokens, wrote their names and predict the winning team so they can stand a chance to win some of TECNO prizes like Fridges, Airtime, brand new Spark2 mobile phones while more gifts were up for grab before, during and after the World Cup final game.

The campaign was conducted in four rounds where clients would predict World Cup game results via either TECNO's social media or by visiting its shops across Kigali, Musanze and Rubavu and win a handful of prizes including a full or half refund of SPark2's cost, brand new Spark2 mobile phones besides the grand prizes, smart TV and Fridge and other gifts.

Among 590 people who participated in the TECNO SPARK 2 Football Fun campaign, 23 winners took home a number of prizes. The winners were unveiled on Sunday after the World Cup Final at Century Cinema after enjoying game in an HD vision screen.

Female artiste Queen Cha and radio sports commentator David Bayingana were the special guest at the event and joined TECNO staff during the prizes handover ceremony to the lucky winners and were there to ensure that transparency is followed to design to winners.

Ange Bertrand Mutanguha emerged the top prize winner where he scooped a fridge while Bosco Cambwa won 43 inch Big smart TV worth Rwf

After winning the prize, Mutanguha, who was also supporting France thanked TECNO Mobile for the prize and pledged to be the mobile distributor's ambassador to the community.

"I am very happy because enjoyed the day twice in a while. My Favorite team won the World Cup and now see I am given a fridge, which is a big prize that I never imagined to win. I can now start telling my friends that TECNO's pledges are real, contrary to what I used to hear from other companies," he said.

TECNO Sales channel Manager, Didier Dushime, said the campaign was an occasion to join their clients and share World Cup entertainment in style, adding that TECNO still has a lot in store for those who are joining it at the upcoming Kigali International Trade Fair slated for July 26th to August 15th at Expo Ground Gikondo.

"TECNO value customers and that is why we brought them SPARK 2 a good quality with good images through the lens is offered to them to satisfy their needs and wants.