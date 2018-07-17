16 July 2018

South Africa: 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Shootout With Police At KZN Farm

An 80-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police on a farm in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, the 80-year-old shot a man in the face, after the man entered the farm to collect his goats, which had allegedly been confiscated illegally.

The man was taken to hospital for the injuries to his face.

The incident occurred at about 11:00.

"Police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, approached the [80-year-old] in an effort to arrest him for the attempted murder. [He] allegedly opened fire on the police and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire," said Naicker.

He said the deceased's firearm was seized after the shootout.

"A case of attempted murder as well as an inquest docket was opened for further investigation," said Naicker.

South Africa

