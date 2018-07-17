Rwanda/Algeria: USM Alger Look to Positive Result in Kigali

USM Alger will be seeking for positive result on Wednesday when they take on Rayon Sports at Kigali Stadium in a Group D clash of the 2018 Total CAF Confederation Cup

After completing their first ten-day residential camp in Tunisia, USM Algiers flew to Nairobi, Kenya earlier this month to refine their preparations ahead of tomorrow's much awaited tie.

The Algerian giants landed at Kigali International Airport early Monday and were supposed to have their first training session later in the day as they bid for a crucial away win over the Blues to maintain their lead.

After two match rounds, the 2015 CAF Champions League finalists are at the summit of Geoup D with 4 points, followed by Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Rayon Sports, who have two points apiece while Tanzania's Young Africans are located at the bottom with one point.

"We have an idea about this team. In any case, I am sure we will have the opportunity to supervise them in the game. And we do not have much choice, if we want to keep the first place, it is a must to get a positive result.

"We know what awaits us in Rwanda and we intend to defend our chances thoroughly until the last minute," said USM Alger midfielder Oussama Chita.

On the other hand, the hosts will also be optimistic for a first group win after registering two 1-all consecutive draws against Gor Mahia and Young Africans in their first two games.

Cameroon international referee Neant Alioum will officiate at the match, and will be assisted by compatriots Evarist Menkouande and Yanoussa Moussa.

Elsewhere in the group, Young Africans will be visiting Kenya's Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium.

Wednesday

Rayon Sports Vs USM Alger

Gor Mahia Vs Young Africans