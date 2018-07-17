Rwanda: Safety Measures to Be Improved During Mountain Gorilla Rally

The Federation of International Automobile (FIA) has imposed more safety measures to be applied to all vehicles participating in the Africa Rally Championship, including this year's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Race.

One of the newly introduced rules is that, it is now compulsory for all crews wishing to score African Rally Championship (ARC) points to have the FT3 safety fuel tank in their cars.

The initiative was introduced by the World Motorsport Council and will be applied to all vehicles; starting with Uganda Rally due July 20-22.

The rule was to be effected earlier, during the fourth round of the ARC in Zambia two months ago, but it was lifted after drivers and organisers claimed it had come on a short notice.

To assert the implementation of the rule, FIA donated ten fuel tanks to all African federations.

According to Rwanda Automobile Club's official Eric Nzamwita - also a motorsport pace leader the policy for all cars to be equipped with homologated parts including the FT3 safety fuel tank is to test methods, performance requirements and the design parameters for fuel bladders to be used in motor racing.

"It is all about safety to make sure that in case of fire or any other accident, the fuel tank is well protected and avoid leakage, which can cause more disasters," said Nzamwita.

Only Manvir Baryan and Piero Cannobio, both from Kenya, have shown interest in the title chase. Manvir will not be affected by the new rule since his R5 Skoda has the component.

However, Connobio must comply with the rule to score ARC points in Uganda.