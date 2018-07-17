Nigeria: Executive Order 6 Is Constitutional, Govt Insists

The Federal Government has said that the Executive Order No. 6 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari is not only constitutional but in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, insisted there was nothing ambiguous about the Executive Order No. 6 except that the corrupt persons and their allies are mortally afraid because it will ensure that justice is done, and done expeditiously.

Mohammed said the President hoped the new law would help the country's anti-corruption agencies carry out their duties better.

According to him: "The Executive Order 6 restricts dealings in suspicious assets subject to investigation or inquiries bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities, which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes."

He advised those opposed to the order to save their energy and go to court, adding that the Federal Government cannot and will not be intimidated by the antics of opposition to its anti-graft war.

Meanwhile, President Buhari yesterday reiterated his resolve to radically root out corruption from the country and solicited for partnership with the legislature and judiciary.

He also emphasised his commitment to end corruption and urged others not to celebrate it to be able to engender better welfare and security of lives and property across the country.

Buhari, who spoke during the 2018 National Assembly Open Week, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said: "There is indeed nothing to celebrate about corruption and nothing to commend about those who are corrupt. Glorious days of our dear country have been rolled back due to corruption. Let us, therefore, collectively stand to ensure that corruption does not deny us the bright future ahead.

"It is my expectation that this open week will facilitate deeper reflection on issues that I have raised and others I have not mentioned in order to achieve a more harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature to deliver peace, security and sustainable development to all Nigerians.

But Senate President Bukola Saraki said for collaboration to be effective between the three arms of government, "we must strive to adhere to certain fundamental principles."

He said the principles must include accountability, which implies adhering to the constitutionally-defined powers and responsibilities.

"It is important that we conduct the affairs of government in a transparent manner and ensure that all political representatives are truly accountable to the electorate at all times. We must recognise the complementary nature of our responsibilities and thus act co-operatively towards each other and render mutual support."