17 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Observer Groups Reject Ekiti Election Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Ekiti State governorship election.
By Kelvin Ebiri, Ayodele Afolabi, Inemesit Akpan-Nsoh and Kehinde Olatunji

A coalition of observer groups and civil society organisations have rejected the outcome of Saturday's Ekiti State governorship election.

In a statement by spokespersons Comrade Haruna Farouk and Nze Adachi Okoro, they said the exercise did not reflect their findings, promising a full disclosure tomorrow.

"Other incidents that we recorded will be made open in our findings, which will definitely shock Nigerians and expose the conspiracy of INEC, security agents and the APC to keep the people of Ekiti from expressing their constitutional rights," the statement said.

The Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) yesterday also restated it would not accept the result.

It described the outcome of the poll won by former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, as a "stolen mandate" and promised in "a matter of time" that it would "use every constitutional means" to reclaim the victory.

The state's party chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, while addressing journalists, blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the "robbery".

He said: "This election was far from being free, fair and credible. In Ilejemeje, Ilawe, Ikole, Ise/Orun, Oye, Ado and other major towns in Ekiti, APC thugs aided by security men beat many of our people. As we speak, the results declared by INEC that gave victory to Fayemi were more than the number of accredited voters. So, where did they get the additional votes?"

This was as the Akwa Ibom PDP chapter denied an allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Udom Emmanuel spent N5billion to boost PDP's chances in the Ekiti election.

The State publicity secretary, Ini Ememobong, said persons still nursing the pains of losing the 2015 Ekiti election to the then ruling PDP were behind the allegation.

"The APC in Akwa Ibom State has for the past few days exhibited unbridled capacity in concocting falsehood engineered by crass ignorance and mischief. The claim that Governor Udom Emmanuel donated N5 billion to the Ekiti State government for the prosecution of the just-concluded election is manifestly false and can only be a product of minds seeking political attention from the government and their pay masters," he said.

Nigeria

IMF Raises Country's 2019 Growth Forecast to 2.3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection for 2019 to 2.3 per… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.