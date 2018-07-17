17 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Orders Services of Processes On Senate Clerk

By Yetunde Ayobami Ojo

A Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered service of originating summons and other court process on Senate of the National Assembly and Senate President, through the office of the clerk of the senate.

Justice John Tsoho gave the order while ruling on a motion experte filed by a human right crusader, Mr Debo Adeleke, asking the court to order service of the processes on defendants through substituted means.

The motion experte was supported by a written address and a six-paragraph affidavit swore to by one Christopher Onwuekwe.

Adeleke had filed a suit against National Assembly, Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu as the first to third defendants respectively.

The suit marked FCH/ABJ/CS/566/2018 is seeking an order of the court declaring that the defendants lack jurisdiction and vires to declare Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris Kpotum a personal non grata and unfit to hold public office within and outside Nigeria and an enemy of democracy.

