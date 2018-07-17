17 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Executive Order to Stop Corruption Fighting Back - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Aziken

The recently pronounced Executive Order Number 6 is the death knell against corruption and is meant to stop allegedly corrupt persons fighting back and crippling the administration's anti-corruption war, the Federal Government has said.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, weekend, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, dared any critic of the measure to challenge it in court.

The Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari at the beginning of the month seeks to, among others, restrict the use of assets in 155 corruption cases amounting to N595 billion.

Noting the determination of the administration to stop corruption fighting back, Mohammed said: "The order aims to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities, which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes.

"The truth is that, having realised the potency of the order in giving muscle to the fight against corruption, which by the way is one of the three cardinal programmes of our administration, the corrupt and their cohorts have become jittery. They have every reason to be. Henceforth, it won't be business as usual

"For those who claim that the Executive Order Number 6 is dictatorial, it is clear they have not even read it. Section. 3 (i) of the order states that any person who alleges that his rights have been violated, are being or are likely to be contravened by any of the provision of this Executive Order may apply to a competent court in his jurisdiction for redress."

He said President Buhari is the not the first democratically-elected Nigerian President to sign Executive Orders, adding: "In 1980, then President Shehu Shagari issued an Executive Order to modify the Public Order Act. This was unsuccessfully challenged in court by then Governors of Ogun and Borno states.

"In 1999, then President Obasanjo issued Executive Orders to abolish the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and to proclaim May 29 as Democracy Day."

On the constitutionality of Executive Order Number 6, Alhaji Mohammed said the President had the power, under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which extends to the execution and maintenance of the constitution, all laws made by National Assembly.

Nigeria

Observer Groups Reject Ekiti Election Results

A coalition of observer groups and civil society organisations have rejected the outcome of Saturday's Ekiti State… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.