Nigeria: Reserves Dip Slightly to $47.6bn As Crude Price Slides

Nigeria's external reserves went down this month as the 30-day moving average dropped by 2.8 per cent as the price of crude oil at the international market declined by 7.2 per cent last week trading around $68 per barrel yesterday.

The 30-day moving average of the external reserves of the country which was at $47.798 billion at the start of July this year dipped to $47.663 billion as at July 12, 2018 according to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Year to date, the reserves has seen an improvement rising by 22.5 per cent from $38.91 billion which it was as at January 2, 2018. Nigeria's foreign income is earned majorly through crude oil sales and the price of the commodity has this year risen by 48.9

Balance of Payments (BOP) position of the country as at the first quarter of 2018 released by the CBN showed that the country's external position remains strong but vulnerable to developments in the crude oil and gas market.

The provisional BOP figures for Q1 2018 published recently showed that the overall BOP for Nigeria showed a surplus of $7.32 billion in Q1 2018, an increase from a surplus of $2.98 billion in Q1 2017. The overall BOP as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) grew to 7.85 per cent in Q1 2018 from 3.49 per cent in Q1 2017.

Total inflows consisting of exports and net current transfers increased by 40.10 per cent to $20.83 billion in Q1 2018 compared to $14.87 billion in Q1 2017. Nigeria's inflows were dominated by crude oil and gas exports, accounting for 93.28 per cent of total exports and 64.46 per cent of total inflows. Outflows were dominated by the non-oil imports and net payments for services.

The reserves as at Q1 2018 could finance approximately 16.2 months of imports higher than the global and West African Monetary Zone benchmarks of three months and six/ months respectively. FSDH Research notes that the Nigerian economy was overly dependent on crude oil, which presents a significant downside risk.

According to analysts at FSDH Research, a strong BOP helps to sustain stability in the foreign exchange market and reduce exchange rate risk.

"Government at all levels must intensify efforts to implement policies that would grow the non-oil sectors of the economy.

"This would ensure that the economy is mitigated against consequences attached to adverse developments in the crude oil market and would also encourage more foreign capital inflows in the form of Foreign Direct Investments and Foreign Portfolio Investments," the analysts stated.