Energy CS Charles Keter on Monday named Jared Omondi Otieno as acting chief executive at Kenya Power.

The CS suspended MD Ken Tarus and 13 other top managers at the power firm who are facing corruption-related charges.

Mr Keter also named an interim management team consisting of 10 people.

Earlier Monday, Dr Tarus, his predecessor Ben Chumo and nine senior managers at the power company were arraigned at an anti-corruption court in Nairobi.