Two senior MDC-Alliance officials in Masvingo Province have dumped the opposition outfit and joined zanu-pf, citing lack of direction in the outfit fronted by Mr Nelson Chamisa. The officials are Mr Tavengegwei Machingura, the MDC-T deputy provincial youth chairperson for Masvingo, and Mr Lovemore Machanja.

Mr Machanja is a deputy youth chairman for Chivi District.

The pair attended a zanu-pf rally at Dare Primary School in Chivi South where they were introduced to the gathering by the ruling party's Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

Mr Machingura said he joined zanu-pf after his ancestors visited him in a dream and advised him to leave opposition politics.

"I was visited by my ancestors in a dream and they told me to join zanu-pf. To those who knew me in this area, I was one of the founders of the party and I was walking side by side with Nelson Chamisa," said Mr Muchingura.

Mr Machanja said there was darkness in the MDC-T and he wanted light.

"I have come back to zanu-pf after realising that there is darkness in MDC-Alliance. I have not benefited anything in MDC-Alliance and have decided to be in the light in the zanu-pf, a party which has a visionary leader in the person of President Mnangagwa."

Cde Chadzamira said zanu-pf was a home for everybody who wanted to rejoin the party.

"zanu-pf is accommodating everyone and we are happy you have decided to come back home," said Cde Chadzamira.

A number of MDC-T officials are not happy with Mr Chamisa's undemocratic leadership style.

He grabbed the MDC-T leadership following the death of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.