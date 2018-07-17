17 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pair Dumps MDC-Alliance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two senior MDC-Alliance officials in Masvingo Province have dumped the opposition outfit and joined zanu-pf, citing lack of direction in the outfit fronted by Mr Nelson Chamisa. The officials are Mr Tavengegwei Machingura, the MDC-T deputy provincial youth chairperson for Masvingo, and Mr Lovemore Machanja.

Mr Machanja is a deputy youth chairman for Chivi District.

The pair attended a zanu-pf rally at Dare Primary School in Chivi South where they were introduced to the gathering by the ruling party's Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

Mr Machingura said he joined zanu-pf after his ancestors visited him in a dream and advised him to leave opposition politics.

"I was visited by my ancestors in a dream and they told me to join zanu-pf. To those who knew me in this area, I was one of the founders of the party and I was walking side by side with Nelson Chamisa," said Mr Muchingura.

Mr Machanja said there was darkness in the MDC-T and he wanted light.

"I have come back to zanu-pf after realising that there is darkness in MDC-Alliance. I have not benefited anything in MDC-Alliance and have decided to be in the light in the zanu-pf, a party which has a visionary leader in the person of President Mnangagwa."

Cde Chadzamira said zanu-pf was a home for everybody who wanted to rejoin the party.

"zanu-pf is accommodating everyone and we are happy you have decided to come back home," said Cde Chadzamira.

A number of MDC-T officials are not happy with Mr Chamisa's undemocratic leadership style.

He grabbed the MDC-T leadership following the death of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

Zimbabwe

Commonwealth Assigns Election Observer Team

The Commonwealth has assigned a team to observe Zimbabwe's forthcoming elections. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.