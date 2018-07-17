President Mnangagwa has appointed a three-member tribunal to establish whether or not suspended Prosecutor-General Advocate Ray Goba is still fit to continue as the country's prosecution boss. Members of the tribunal chaired by Retired High Court judge Justice November Mtshiya, will be sworn in at State House today.

Rtd Justice Mtshiya will be working with Advocate Takawira Nzombe, and another lawyer Ms Wendy Chingeya.

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10am.

"Retired Justice Mtshiya, Adv Nzombe (formerly with the Zimbabwe Republic Police) and another practising lawyer Ms Wendy Chingeya will take their oaths before President Mnangagwa tomorrow (today) at 10am," she said.

Mrs Mabiza said she will oversee the secretariat responsible for the Tribunal.

"The secretariat will come from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and I will be in-charge of the section," she said.

Mrs Mabiza said President Mnangagwa was yet to announce the Acting Prosecutor General.

"The Acting PG will be announced in due course," she said.

Mrs Mabiza said Government was determined to fight corruption and that whoever is appointed to take over from Adv Goba as Acting PG must prioritise prosecution of high profile graft cases.

"Adv Goba was suspended on allegations of failing to prosecute high profile cases, among other charges.

"Whoever will take over the reign, must prioritise the fight against corruption, especially prosecution of high-profile cases," said Mrs Mabiza.

Last week, President Mnangagwa suspended Adv Goba from office to pave way for an investigation into his suitability to continue holding office.

The tribunal will investigate the PG on the charges of failing to prosecute high profile graft cases, travelling without Cabinet approval, using abusive language, general abuse of office, among others.

The suspension followed recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to embark on a process leading to the removal of the PG from office in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance on corruption.

The matters are now ready for prosecution, but the PG stands accused of failing to play his part to prosecute the suspects.

Government has since complained of the alleged incompetence or inefficiency of the National Prosecuting Authority, a development that resulted in the setting up of a special prosecuting section within the office of the President.

Adv Goba was sworn in as the country's substantive head of prosecutions in December last year.

Adv Goba replaced former PG Mr Johannes Tomana, who was fired for incompetence and misconduct.

A disciplinary tribunal chaired by Retired High Court judge Justice Moses Chinhengo found him guilty of a host of charges and recommended his removal from office.