The leadership of President Mnangagwa has demonstrated that the country is in safe hands and he deserves a chance to lead, a senior Government official has said.

Addressing stakeholders during Brand Masvingo launch at a local hotel in Masvingo last Friday, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Senator Josaya Hungwe challenged people to work tirelessly for the province's prosperity.

He said the country was adopting devolution, which sought to improve the distribution of resources and place emphasis on the development of individual provinces.

"Zimbabwe is in very safe hands when it is being led by President Mnangagwa," said Senator Hungwe.

He said the province was awash with minerals and water bodies, which if utilised productively, would be beneficial to the country.

"President Mnangagwa talks of devolution, which gives room to massive development of the regions in the country. We want people to work, especially our local authorities and the time for sending budgets to the central Government for funds disbursements is now over.

"Our province should create its own wealth through Tugwi-Mukosi Dam whose water will irrigate a total of 25 000 hectares of land and mines, which produces gold, diamond and lithium.

"Let us embrace devolution so that we are able to work for ourselves," he said.

He said apart from the 1,8 billion cubic metres Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, Government was working to construct another inland dam Runde-Tende in Mwenezi district, which will be bigger.

The dam, he said, will irrigate more than 60 000 hectares of land, which can have sugarcane or maize depending on what the beneficiaries want.

He said the drafting of a master plan for Tugwi-Mukosi was complete and investors were being invited to start applying .

He also urged local authorities to embrace the concept of ease of doing business by expeditiously approving investments applications, especially on those that want to invest at the multi-million dollar dam.

He said this was part of branding the province to attract investment.