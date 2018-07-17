Kenya: Stanbic Unveiled As Sevens Series Sponsors

16 July 2018

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank will be the headline sponsors of this year's National Rugby Sevens Series after unveiling a Sh9mn sponsorship for the six-leg series which kicks off this weekend with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

The Bank which also sponsors Series side Mwamba RFC signed the season-long pact with the Kenya Rugby Union on Monday morning, a shot in the arm for the financially tightened Union.

"The sponsorship will be channeled to the six host clubs on the National Sevens Circuit who will each receive KSh1mn. It will also aid the Union's administrative costs during the duration of the circuit," Kenya Rugby Union boss Richard Omwela said after unveiling the new partnership.

Stanbic Bank CEO Charles Mudiwa added on that the bank was excited with the new partnership with a sport that has played a massive role in seeing Kenya earn global respect.

"Our continued investment is tied to a noble ambition to build rugby from the grassroots level of the game and encouraging even more people to watch and play the sport," Mudiwa said.

The circuit, played every year since 1999 and now entering its 20th edition. It is an annual series of rugby sevens tournaments run by the Kenya Rugby Union in conjunction with host clubs featuring teams from across the country.

Teams compete for the National Sevens Circuit title by accumulating points based on their finishing position in each tournament. The season's circuit currently comprises 6 tournaments in 6 cities and towns across Kenya.

National Sevens Circuit Venues & Dates

Nakuru: Prinsloo Sevens: 21st /22nd July - Nakuru Athletic Club

Eldoret: Sepetuka Sevens: 28th/29th July - Eldoret Sports Club

Machakos: Kabeberi Sevens: 18th/19th August - Kenyatta Stadium

Mombasa: Driftwood Sevens: 25th/26th August - Mombasa Sports Club

Kisumu: Dala Sevens: 8th/9th September - Mamboleo Showground

Nairobi: Christie Sevens: 15th/16th September - RFUEA Ground

By KRU

