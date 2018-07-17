16 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Repeated Militia Assaults in Central Darfur's Nierteti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turr — People living in the area of Turr in Central Darfur's Nierteti locality are suffering from militia attacks for more than a week.

An activist reported to Radio Dabanga from Turr, that members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, began attacking the residents of the area about eights days ago.

The militia troops fought rebel combatants of the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur in various places in Jebel Marra since early March this year.

"The assaults began with the return of the RSF from the battles in Jebel Marra," the source explained. "The militiamen raid houses, beat-up the inhabitants, and take away every that has some value."

He added that though the residents have notified the police, the army garrison in the area, and the commissioner of Nierteti locality, the assaults are continuing.

Sudan

Sudan Kicks Off First Anti-Human Trafficking Conference

Anti-smuggling committees met in Khartoum to starts the first conference to combat human trafficking, with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.