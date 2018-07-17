Sudan: Repeated Militia Assaults in Central Darfur's Nierteti

Turr — People living in the area of Turr in Central Darfur's Nierteti locality are suffering from militia attacks for more than a week.

An activist reported to Radio Dabanga from Turr, that members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, began attacking the residents of the area about eights days ago.

The militia troops fought rebel combatants of the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur in various places in Jebel Marra since early March this year.

"The assaults began with the return of the RSF from the battles in Jebel Marra," the source explained. "The militiamen raid houses, beat-up the inhabitants, and take away every that has some value."

He added that though the residents have notified the police, the army garrison in the area, and the commissioner of Nierteti locality, the assaults are continuing.