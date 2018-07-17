16 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Camel Herders Shoot Farmers in North Darfur

Tawila — Two farmers were wounded in a herders' attack on their farm in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Sunday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a farmer reported that three herders entered their camels on the farm of Hawa Omar and Adam Bakheet near Faluja, 7 km south of Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality, on Sunday morning.

The farmers protested whereupon the herder began to shoot. Bakheet (42) had both legs broken, Omar (37) was injured in her hand.

The incident was reported to the military garrison of Katur. The wounded were taken to a nearby health centre.

