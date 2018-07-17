16 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubaland's Madoobe Attends Brussels After EU Official Apology

Jubaland state President Ahmed Islam Madoobe on Monday arrived in the Belgian capital Brussels for the Somalia Partnership Forum that the region had boycotted due to "protocol breach"

The regional state had given two reasons for the boycott of the forum.

"Jubaland delegation had declined has declined to attend the opening session of #SomaliaPartnershipForum in Brussels. Reasons: 1.Last Minute change of agenda 2.Protocol breach in the opening ceremony" Jubaland State tweeted.

An official apology was given to Jubaland over the alleged breach of protocol and after agenda of the forum was

"Jubaland State delegation headed by H.E the President has joined the #SomaliaPartnershipForum after the FGS and EU In Somalia officials have apologized for the breach of protocol; and the agenda was restored to its original status. President Ahmed Madobe Islam has just done speaking" Jubaland's Minister of Planning and International Co-operation tweeted on Monday.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

