South Africa: Case Against Men Accused of Killing Police Officers Postponed

Three men accused of killing two police officers appeared briefly in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed for further investigation.

The men, who appeared in a packed courtroom, were given an opportunity to seek their own legal representatives, Reneilwe Serero, spokesperson for Minister of Police Bheki Cele said.

Cele and the provincial police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, were among those who attended the proceedings on Monday.

According to Serero, one of the accused was linked to eight murders. Two of the eight involve the killing of the police officers.

In a statement issued earlier, police said two of the men were arrested in Katlehong for alleged involvement in the murder of Constable Motlalentoa Mahlatsi.

Another accused was also allegedly linked to the murder of Constable Bafana Happy Hlungwani, 36, who was killed in Germiston in April 2018.

"During the arrest police recovered a hijacked vehicle, Chevrolet Cruz, an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine and rounds of ammunition," Serero said.

Meanwhile, a fourth person, a 32-year-old man who was arrested over the weekend in Germiston, was found in possession of an alleged unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition. It is believed that the firearm belongs to one of the deceased police officers.

The three men accused of killing of the police officers will return to court on July 30, while the fourth man will be back in court on August 3.

