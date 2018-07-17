Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna poses with all six of her children as they visit Malawi.

United States based pop celebrity Madonna on Monday returned to Malawi to celebrate the first anniversary of a medical facility Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre named after one of the four children she adopted children from this southern African country, which she funded through her Raising Malawi charity.

The pop star toured the facility and was delighted with the services it is rendering, whose highlights include the first successful separation of conjoined twins in Malawi.

Madonna met the mother and aunt of the twins. She says they have been through a lot and it was good to "give them hope."

She also posted an Instagram photo with her kids in front of a mural in the lobby of the Mercy James Centre.

"Tree of Life... ..🌴 Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! 🏥 One Year Later! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #everythingislove #malawi," the celebrity singer captioned the family photo, alongside emoji characters of a tree, hospital, handclaps, heart and Malawian flag.

Madonna said it is "amazing" that a lot of lives have been saved at Mercy James Centre and "that makes all the difference."

She said: "There wasa a time in Malawi when there was no intestive care unit for children. So it means a lot to me that we have been functioning well."

Madonna also said she was pleased to meet oaraents of the conjoined twins who were sepefrated at the Mercy James Centre.

"I met the mom and the aunt. I gave them hugs. They have been through a lot, but noiw we are hopeful that the babies will be fine," she said,

The twin boys, aged four and a haf at the time, were referred to the facility from Balaka District Hospital in March and were successfully operated in June by paediatric surgeon Eric Borgstein.

Since her first visit to Malawi 12 years ago, Madonna has had a long history with the country. She adopted David from the capital city of Lilongwe in 2008; a year later, she finalized the adoption of Mercy, whom she met in Blantyre; and in February 2017, she adopted Estere and Stella, who grew up in the same orphanage as David, Home of Hope.

Madonna launched her charity efforts in the country in 2006. Per its mission statement, "Raising Malawi supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support."

In addition to opening Malawi's first children's hospital, the organization has helped build 10 schools; and earlier this year, Madonna announced plans to build four new schools.