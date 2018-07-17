Nigeria: LMC Postpone NPFL Resumption Indefinitely

The League Management Company (LMC) Monday announced an indefinite suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which was scheduled to resume from the World Cup break on Wednesday, July 18.

A letter informing the clubs of the decision attributed the suspension of the league to prevailing adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country.

The letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar and addressed to all the participating 20 clubs read in part:

"Kindly be informed that the League Management Company (LMC) has reached a decision to postpone the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) indefinitely.

"The decision is based on the current adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country as a result of which sponsors, partners and service providers have expressed strong concerns and are reviewing their involvement in the league

"There is therefore the need to engage them further in this regard in order to mitigate against any possible adverse outcome. Furthermore, organizing matches of the NPFL under the current circumstances might cause irreversible damage to the League brand", the statement noted.

The letter further explained to the clubs that a major partner with whom negotiation had been concluded and approved at the last annual general meeting of the LMC in Port Harcourt on May 28, 2018 has requested for the suspension of the execution of the contract as a result of the on-going challenges in national football administration.