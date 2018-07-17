17 July 2018

South Africa: ANC's Request for More SABC Coverage Is 'Fascist', EFF Charges

analysis By Greg Nicolson

The SABC's inquiry into editorial interference was open to the public for the first time on Monday and heard from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He warned against the ANC's call for more coverage and said the public broadcaster had a history of marginalising opposition parties.

EFF leader Julius Malema appeared on SABC's Morning Live on Monday and was on TV for 20 minutes, speaking on everything from his party's survival over its first five years to mining safety, free higher education, land reform, Pravin Gordhan and disrupting the status quo.

Speaking later in the morning at the inquiry into editorial interference at the public broadcaster, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi described an SABC where four years ago the party would never have received such a platform.

The inquiry, led by veteran journalist Dr Joe Thloloe, was established by the SABC to probe allegations that the public broadcaster's editorial decisions have been unduly influenced by outside parties, particularly the ANC. On Monday, the inquiry was open to the media for the first time.

Ndlozi started by outlining the EFF's 2013 formation...

