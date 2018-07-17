Kenya: All Set for KCB Karen Masters Tee Off

Nairobi — The 2018 KCB Karen Masters tees off at the Karen Country club on Tuesday with 32 Kenyan Pros led by Dismas Indiza, Charan Thethy, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu and CJ Wangai leading the country's chase for the Blue Jacket and Sh15mn winner's purse.

The event will kick off with a Pro-Am tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kenya's Peter Mwaura, Chris Young, Christine Ochola, Allan Kirui, Timothy Kuria, Shan Dan are the favorites during day one Pro Am action.

Mwaura and Young have been paired alongside 2016 Sunshine Tour Vodacom Origins winner Madalistso Muthiya.

The main attraction for this year's event will be Justin Harding, Jack Roos, Englishmen Mathew Carvell and Luke Joy, Portuguese Stephen Ferreira and Australian Damon Stephenson.

Uganda's hopes lie on hard hitting Deo Akope, Denis Anguyo, and Vincent Byamukamana.

The Kenyans will be dreaming of basking in Karen Masters glory with an acid test of no easy way out as they face off with 100 Sunshine Tour Pros.

Sunshine Tournament Director Garry Todd said the KCB Karen Masters has opened East Africa to a high profile golf event and thanked KCB Bank for their novelty sponsorship towards the staging of this tournament.

"We are excited about this amazing tournament by KCB Bank. Golfers will have a unique experience at the Karen Masters", said Todd.

Jack Roos who will be making his maiden appearance at the KCB Karen Masters targeting a major victory this year.

"The course is looking fantastic and hopefully I should have a great outing in Kenya" said Roos.

The next 6 days will define the saintliness of play, see hopes of many nations come true with birdies and eagles galore at the 2018 KCB Karen Masters.