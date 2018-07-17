17 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Week of Challenges Faces the Gauteng ANC in the Run-Up to the Provincial Conference

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

David Makhura during the Funeral Service of the late Ambassador Sipho George Nene. Morris Isaacson High Hall, White City, Soweto, Johannesburg. 13/04/2018

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has come out strongly against the corrupt upheaval at VBS Mutual bank, calling the alleged stealing of funds by the bank's management obscene and objectionable. He believes that this derails efforts to transform the financial sector as the ANC in Gauteng pushes for the establishment of a provincial state bank at their provincial conference this coming weekend.

The ANC in Gauteng has proposed in its draft resolutions for its upcoming provincial congress, next weekend, that a provincial state bank be established - in collaboration with the municipalities in the province. The argument behind this proposal is that instead of enriching commercial banks by entrusting them with public funds, the provincial state bank would be used for a transformative agenda.

Acting ANC provincial secretary and premier David Makhura explained their motive behind a provincial state bank as:

"You hear us talking about the provincial state bank... so these institutions are very important. You can't push transformation unless the transformative forces have their footprint in the financial institutions."

If this argument seems all too familiar, it's...

