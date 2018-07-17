16 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Exports to Tanzania Up 28.5% in First Five Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Constant Munda

Exports to Tanzania rose by the highest margin, outpacing other top buyers of Kenya's goods in the first five months of the year, fresh statistics show, as trade relations begin to improve between the two states.

Dar es Salaam ordered goods worth Sh10.54 billion between January and May, 28.58 per cent more than the same period in 2017, data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) last week indicates.

By comparison, Pakistan which has remained at the top of the list, ordered goods (mainly tea) worth Sh23.07 billion, a 7.11 per cent drop compared to a similar period last year.

Similarly, Netherlands whose orders (mainly cut flower) rose by 13.45 per cent to Sh21.65 billion remained the second-largest importer of Kenyan goods, beating Uganda whose bill dropped 2.76 per cent to Sh21.31 billion.

Other top export destinations include the UK, which overtook the US during the period to become Kenya's fourth-largest market ordering goods valued for Sh17.57 billion or a 12.93 per cent jump as the American order book thinned 7.65 per cent to Sh17.13 billion.

The data comes hardly a fortnight after Kenyan Trade PS Chris Kiptoo and his Tanzanian counterpart Elisante ole Gabriel issued a joint statement on July 5 indicating that months of bilateral meetings over a 10-year market access impasse had yielded a breakthrough.

Trade relations between the two countries had been souring over the years due to tariff and non-tariff barriers, hurting the flow of goods which had dipped to a 10-year low last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli had in February last year ordered the two bureaucrats to solve the trade disputes.

The most recent spats, which are being resolved, involved exportation of textiles from Export Promotion Zones and sugar confectionery.

Tanzania had denied duty-free market access for Kenyan-made confectionery on suspicion of use of zero-rated industrial sugar and textiles, which enjoy tax incentives, arguing this had tilted competition in favour of Kenyan goods.

"We are making progress. There's now improved relations between us and Tanzania. There's an open channel. I can call the (Tanzanian) PS, he can also call me any time and resolve issues," Dr Kiptoo said in a recent interview. "I have really focused on this from last year... although there are other issues beyond us because they relate to other institutions."

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.