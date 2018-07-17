South Africa: Mother Mourns Two-Week-Old Baby Girl Who Died During Zwelihle Protests

A young mother is grieving over her two-week-old baby girl who died from tear gas inhalation during the recent violent protests in Zwelihle, Hermanus.

Vuyiswa Kapiyane lost her baby during protests on Friday. Residents had been demanding that police release community leader Gcobani Ndzongana.

The community embarked on a violent shutdown, which was characterised by tear gas and rubber bullets.

"On Friday, Anothando inhaled tear gas, so we took her to the hospital at 04:00," Kapiyane said.

"The doctor said that there is teargas in her chest and then asked us to wait in another room. That's when they told us that she passed on - that's how our child left us."

Kapiyane said she was devastated over the loss of her child and had a strong message for the police.

"I would like to tell the police that I'm hurt by the passing of my child," she said.

"I didn't expect her to die so soon. This protest, and them coming into our community and throwing teargas, is leaving us hurt because we are losing our children."

A member of community organisation Zwelihle Renewal, Sicelo Gxamesi, visited the Kapiyane household to present them with R5 000, which had been collected by the community.

"We are not taking responsibility for what happened, but we are visiting the families because we see how bad it is," Gxamesi said.

"[Anothando's parents] are both unemployed, so we gathered some cents to help with the funeral."

The area was rocked by protests which turned violent when Ndzongana was arrested on Tuesday last week, apparently for incitement. He is expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Thursday, however, police are still mum on the charges he is facing.

On Saturday, another member of Zwelihle Renewal, Theron Mqhu, said residents were now calling for their leader to be released and were no longer protesting about land, which had sparked initial protests in the area earlier in the year.

Source: News24