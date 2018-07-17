Kenya Airways to Ditch Jeddah Route in September

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) says it will stop flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from mid-September.

Flyers on the direct flights after September 14 will be rerouted or rebooked through KQ partner airlines.

"We will continue to serve our customers in Jeddah through our existing cooperation with partner Airlines," said Kenya Airways chief commercial officer Vincent Coste.

The suspension will not affect those travelling for Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This year, the five-day pilgrimage will be concluded in August 24, 2018.

According to KQ, the decision to suspend flights to Jeddah is consistent with its strategy to improve network efficiency and focus on high yield Corporate and Premium Leisure segments.

The carrier is set to have its maiden flight to New York and has introduced direct flights to Mauritius and Cape Town.