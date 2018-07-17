13 July 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways to Ditch Jeddah Route in September

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Doreen Wainainah

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) says it will stop flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from mid-September.

Flyers on the direct flights after September 14 will be rerouted or rebooked through KQ partner airlines.

"We will continue to serve our customers in Jeddah through our existing cooperation with partner Airlines," said Kenya Airways chief commercial officer Vincent Coste.

The suspension will not affect those travelling for Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This year, the five-day pilgrimage will be concluded in August 24, 2018.

According to KQ, the decision to suspend flights to Jeddah is consistent with its strategy to improve network efficiency and focus on high yield Corporate and Premium Leisure segments.

The carrier is set to have its maiden flight to New York and has introduced direct flights to Mauritius and Cape Town.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.