Rwanda: Baby Gorillas to Be Named

The Rwanda Development Board launched this year's Kwita Izina on Wednesday.

It will be the 14th edition of the ceremony to name of baby gorillas. Some 23 babies born in 2017 are set to be named on September 7 in Kinigi, at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park.

Among the celebrity namers will be a member of Arsenal's first-team.

Arsenal, a British football club, signed a three-year sleeve partnership deal to promote tourism in Rwanda.

The RDB chief tourism officer, Belise Kariza, said that a number of international stars have been lined up for the event.

Kwita Izina aims at creating awareness of conservation efforts for the endangered mountain gorillas.

The gorillas are currently the only endangered species that is increasing in number.

Since 2005, the gorilla population has grown by 26.6 per cent. The current baby boom is attributed to the country's conservation efforts.

Statistics released on Wednesday show that the number of newborns increased from 12 babies in 2016 to 23 in 2017.

As a result of conservation efforts such as Kwita Izina, RDB says the general population of the endangered mountain gorilla went up to 604 in 2016 in the Virunga Massif, from 480 in 2010.

The massif comprises Mikeno Sector of Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda.

Mountain gorilla numbers in the entire area had fallen as low as 242 in 1981.

"The increasing number of mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park is proof of the strides that we have made in gorilla conservation. This could have not happened without the support and collaboration of our conservation partners as well as the co-operation of the members of the community surrounding the park," said Ms Kariza.

Gorilla tracking is the leading tourism attraction in Rwanda, generating 90 per cent of national park revenues.

Rwanda earned $404 million from tourism in 2016.

The sector to expected to bring in $444 million in 2018, driven by new products including the growing conference and events tourism.

Other events to be held around Kwita Izina include the Conversation on Conservation forum alongside an exhibition focused on conservation trends and practices on September 4 and 5.