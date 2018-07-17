14 July 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: How Delays Are Hurting Rwanda Cargo Truckers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kabona Esiara

Transporters want Rwanda to drop its biannual inspection of cross-border cargo trucks in line with the rest of the region's more convenient yearly process.

In Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, renewals of certificates of roadworthiness are carried out after a year, but Rwanda requires truck inspection every six months. The Rwandans say this hurts their revenues and competitiveness.

"Since we are cross-border transporters, our trucks spend days and months abroad and by the time they return, and the inspection certificate has expired, we have to ground the trucks until another certificate is available," said Abdul Ndarubogoye, the chairman of the Rwanda Cross Border Transporters Association.

The transporters complain about delays at the inspection centres of between four and 10 days.

There are costs of feeding and accommodation for drivers during such waiting period, costs that are passed on to importers making transportation of containers to Rwanda expensive.

While the Rwandans have boosted their fleets to compete for the regional cargo transport business, the share of foreign trucks delivering goods to the country remains high.

State Minister for Transport Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye promised to meet with the Commissioner of Traffic Police to explore how to expedite the inspection.

Rwanda

Safety Measures to Be Improved During Mountain Gorilla Rally

The Federation of International Automobile (FIA) has imposed more safety measures to be applied to all vehicles… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.