Nigeria: International Badminton Classic Starts Tomorrow

No fewer than 22 countries will participate in this year's International Badminton Classic, which will begin tomorrow at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, till July 21.

Countries that have registered are Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia and host, Nigeria.

At this year's edition, while 133 players across the world will be competing for laurels, the nation will feature 60 players.

Winners of the fourth edition are expected to go home with $25,000 prize, which is an upgrade from the $20,000 prize for last edition

The event, which is sponsored by the Lagos State government, is organised by the Lagos State Badminton Association. President of the Nigeria Badminton Federation Francis Orbih will serve as the chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Orbih said all athletes were expected to have arrived at the weekend date, with the badminton umpire course fixed for yesterday, while the tournament proper serves off tomorrow and ends with an elaborate final ceremony on Saturday.

"Nigeria is going into this tournament with impressive records from some of the top players. Nigeria won the Ivory Coast International Badminton Championships held in Abidjan between June 21st and 24th, winning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

"Nigeria's Dorcas Adesokan, Africa's number one female player won the women's singles of the event, while the duo of Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofua won the men's doubles. Adesokan Dorcas and Clement Krobakpor won the mixed doubles.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Kweku Tandoh said the government of Lagos has made all arrangements to ensure a smooth organisation of the Classics.

He disclosed that Lagos has 12 dependable stars among the players presented by Nigeria for the Lagos International Classics, top among them are Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofua, who are top seeds for the classic.