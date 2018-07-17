Malawi: 20-Year Old Malawi School Without Classrooms

It is sad and unfortunate. Barely a week after Malawi celebrated 54 years of independence, it has been discovered that there are some schools in the country which deserve not to be called such.

One of them is Koche Junior Primary School in central region district of Dedza which, since its establishment two decades ago, it has no classrooms. No headteacher's office. And no toilets.

Through a media visit organised by the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), with financial support from the Swedish Development Partners (SDP), Nyasa Times learnt that there are only three teachers at the "school" of against seven classes.

Headteacher of the the school, Julio Simon, confirmed the development and added that the students have been learning under trees since the school was established.

And CSEC executive director, Benedicto Kondowe, said it was unfortunate to have such a scenario when the country was celebrating 54 years of independence.

"What we have witnessed in Dedza today is sad. These children have their rights to education which are being hampered," said Kondowe.

According to Kondowe, CSEC will liaise with donors so that the school can be assisted.

He then commended World Bank for supporting communities by erecting new structures for schools including classroom blocks.