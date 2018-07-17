Malawi: DPP Threatens to Wipe Out UDF in Eastern Region

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it is set to sweep all parliamentary seats in the eastern region- considered the stronghold of United Democratic Front (UDF) - in the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections given the cream of candidates the party will field.

Zomba Chisi parliamentarian, Mark Botomani made the declaration at Mtakataka Turn-Off in Monkey Bay where DPP National Campaign Director, Everton Chimulirenji and the party's Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu held a political rally.

Botomani said under the current leadership government had transformed the eastern region and that with the competency of the DPP candidates, the 2019 polls would be a walk-over.

"When I look around, the quality of candidates that the DPP will field in the eastern region for the 2019 polls, the likes of ourselves and Ralph Jooma, I don't see anything stopping us from scooping all the 12 seats in Mangochi and indeed all the seats in the east," he added.

Botoman said the election of Minister of Education Bright Msaka to the position of Vice President in the region was an advantage for DPP to mop all seats in the eastern region.

Chimulirenji who is also DPP National Campaign Director welcomed Jooma to the party saying the Secretary General, Greizalder Jeffrey, would soon hold a rally at Monkey Bay to welcome Jooma and many others who had joined DPP.

Jooma was People's Party (PP) parliamentary chief whip and vice president in the eastern region. He ditched PP to join DPP and was recently elected at the party convention into the governing council as economic director.

Other legislators who graced the rally included, Geoffrey Mereka Chiwondo of Mangochi West, Benedict Chambo of Mangochi North, Mwai Innocent Kamuyambeni of Ntcheu West, Shadow MP for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingstone and Deputy National Director of Elections, Daudi Chikwanje.