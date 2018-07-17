Malawi Army Soldier Nabbed Over Gun Theft At Cobbe Barracks

A soldier from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Blesssings Chipatso, 39 has been arrested in connection with the theft of a revolver gun and live ammunition which were recovered by Police in Mangochi District.

Chipatso was arrested by Military Police after the rifle and ammunition were discovered last week.

According to police spokesman for Eastern Region, Joseph Sauka, the soldier has been slapped with charges of theft by a public servant.

"We are keeping in custody a soldier who was handed to us by Military Police so that we process his prosecution," Sauka said.

Police said the gun was stolen from Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

The soldier was arrested after police arrested 28-year-old Innocent Harawa who was selling the rifle in Mangochi and investigations linked Chipatso,

Harawa was taken to Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of fire arms and was subsquentluy convicted on his own plea.

The court fined Harawa K400 000 or serve a custodial sentence of one year with hard labour. He failed to pay and has since been committed to prison at Mangochi where he has started serving his sentence.