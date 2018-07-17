Tanzania: Rukwa Police Gun Down Most Wanted Suspect

POLICE in Rukwa Region have shot dead a resident of Kashai in Sumbawanga Municipal Council, according to Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) George Kyando.

His name was on the police most wanted list for allegedly engaging in criminal activities using arms in Rukwa, Katavi, Songwe, Mbeya and Kigoma regions.

Mr Patrick Steven Kamagali alias Mapinduzi (41) was also recently alleged to have completed his two-year jail term at Luanda Prison in Mbeya Region after he was found guilty of escaping, while under police custody, facing murder charges in 2016.

However, he was freed from murder charges, but was taken to Rukwa Region to face charges of illegal possession of 30 rounds of ammunition.

The RPC told reporters during a press conference that the suspect was shot dead on Sunday noon in Kashai.

Narrating the incident, the RPC said the suspected hard core criminal was shot dead, while attempting to escape after showing the police, where he had hid a submachine gun (AK-47) in Kashai.

"The armed police shot dead the hard core criminal (Kamagali) after attempting to run away after he had shown them the place, where he had hid the AK-47 gun with serial No 56-3806320.

It was near a bush. The SMG was wrapped in a nylon bag," added the RPC.

According to RPC, Mr Mapinduzi was allegedly engaging in criminal activities, including armed robberies and killings for the past 18 years and caused havoc in Rukwa, Songwe, Kigoma, Katavi and Mbeya regions.

"On June 21, 2016 he was found with 30 live rounds of ammunition meant to be used in SAR/SMG kept in his blue sachet, while driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration No T277 DCZ going to Songwe Region from Sumbawanga Town," noted the RPC.

"Immediately after he was held in Laela small town, reports of his arrest spread fast to Songwe, Mbeya, Katavi and Kigoma...

It was at that moment the police in Mbeya Region wanted him to be taken there to face charges of escaping, while under police custody and facing murder charges," said Mr Kyando.