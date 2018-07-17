Tanzania: Investor Arrested Over Graft Charges

PREVENTION and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arrested an investor, Muhamed Said Kiluwa, over alleged attempt to bribe Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister William Lukuvi.

The suspect has invested in Kiluwa Steel factory in Coast region with the capacity to produce over 1,200,000 tonnes of iron bars per year.

PCCB Communications Officer Mussa Misalaba said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the suspect was arrested at the ministry's headquarters in the city.

He claimed that the investor attempted to bribe the minister with 40,000 US dollars (over 90m/-) for facilitation of 20 tittle deeds because the previous 50 tittle deeds that he was given were not enough for his investment.

According to Mr Misalaba, the suspect will be arraigned immediately upon completion of investigation.