Tanzania: TCRA Launches Client Service Charter, Embarks On Graft War

THE Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has launched the client service charter that aims at improving efficiency and transparency in their responsibilities as well as fighting against corruption.

Speaking during the launch of the charter during a brief ceremony attended by the TCRA Board Chairman, Dr Jonas Kilimbe, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, TCRA employees and some officials from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), TCRA Director General James Kilaba said the charter was vital especially this time, when the country was undergoing political and economic reforms.

Mr Kilaba noted that government institutions had been introducing client service charters to enable them to adjust and improve customer care service and transparency under the concept of good governance.

He further said TCRA was going through administration changes, which might bring some challenges in serving people.

He said the charter aimed at improving TCRA service delivery by providing information and public awareness on TCRA core services and standards within which they were offered.

"The charter will be improved as days pass by to accommodate various challenges that may be raised during its implementation as our target is to improve productivity and responsibility of our employees in customer care service," he said.

The charter will as well be utilised as a vital mechanism in the fight against corruption, which is among the priorities of the fifth government under President John Magufuli.

Apart from the charter, TCRA has also prepared a special mobile phone No 0737300300 and email no-rushwa @tcra.go.tz, which will enable people with complaints to present them whenever they smell of corruption in TCRA.

The charter, which was launched by TCRA Board Chairman, Dr Kilimbe, is expected to be the solution or minimise to a considerable extent corruption complaints translated by members of the public as corruption acts by TCRA employees, as through transparency and giving the right information, will enable TCRA to meet public expectations.