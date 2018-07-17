Tanzania: Gemstone Dealers Restricted From Mirerani Quarries

MINING Commission officials who toured the mining quarries at Mirerani Hills in Manyara region's Simanjiro district have discovered thieving loopholes despite the recently erected fort to prevent theft.

"There are some mineral brokers who still encroach into the quarries, buy consignments of gemstones from the mining entities and manage to walk out of the gate with the gems without the guards doing anything," said the National Mining Commission Chairman, Professor Idris Kikula.

He pointed out that the guards have no way of knowing whether the vehicles in which the agents are riding have concealed gemstones between seats, in the boot or amid other car enclosures because they are not allowed to check inside.

"We have decided that mineral buying agents or brokers should not enter into the quarries instead a special house be constructed outside the walls as the buying centre for all," said Professor Kikula.

The commission team has also advised that proper scanning equipment be installed at the entrance and exit gates so that anybody entering inside the walls is thoroughly checked to avert future cases of mineral misallocation.

"Suffice to say that most brokers continue to cheat their way in and out of the Mirerani walls and the guards need to be well equipped to intercept the vices to complement the newly erected security wall around the Mirerani quarries," he said.

Professor Kikula pointed out that guards manning the gates only have to rely on their hands that they use to search the pockets of people who walk through the entrance and in some parts of the walled enclosure.

The team discovered bricks piled from ground up the fence, indicating that some people could be using them as platforms to climb up onto the other side.

The Chairman revealed that when the wall was erected revenues from Tanzanite climbed up to over 445m/- per month but the amount has dropped to 40m/-, an indication that there could be theft.

The commission also wants surveillance cameras installed around the wall as soon as possible in addition to flood lights to ensure that the entire precinct is well lit during the night.

"We visited Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions and dropped at mining offices in the areas, speaking to workers as well as management of firms involved in the extraction industry," said Prof Kikula who was accompanied by six commissioners, including Professor Abdulkarim Mruma.