Ethiopia: Ethio-Eritrea Artworks to Bring Mutual Dev't - National Theater

The normalization of political relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea will greatly contribute to mutual development of the two countries' artwork , said Assistant Professor Nebiyu Baye, General Director of Ethiopian National Theater.

Nebiu, who is also Lecture at Addis Ababa University Visual Performing Arts Department, told The Ethiopian Herald that: "Ethiopia and Eritrea have interrelated culture and common practitioners as well as audiences of arts, this situation has been continuing during the past two decades, in spite of the political relationship break up, but now it can be said it is the time to outshine more the role of arts and cultural exchange in building sustainable peace."

He also noted that music, film, theater and other art works can work in every situation and can express every theme of human life, but peace is the absolute fertile ground for development of art. Before war period, Nebiyu cited entertainment organizations like Roha Band, where both Ethiopian and Eritrean renown artists dedicated their classic works to both nations' audience.

He also said that young practitioners have been singing again the songs of both countries artists and these and other facts show that the nations have unconditional cultural interaction.

Following the making of peace between the two nations by the effort of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and positive response of the Eritrean side, Nebiyu said, "A number of artists are coming up with their new value adding works, there is big inspiration in art community."

As the two nations have history, culture, economic opportunities and other many sentiments in common, which can be best inputs for art works, "The future is bright for both countries people to accompany their peaceful relationship by art works," he added.