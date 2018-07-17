17 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethio-Eritrea Artworks to Bring Mutual Dev't - National Theater

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yosef Ketema

The normalization of political relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea will greatly contribute to mutual development of the two countries' artwork , said Assistant Professor Nebiyu Baye, General Director of Ethiopian National Theater.

Nebiu, who is also Lecture at Addis Ababa University Visual Performing Arts Department, told The Ethiopian Herald that: "Ethiopia and Eritrea have interrelated culture and common practitioners as well as audiences of arts, this situation has been continuing during the past two decades, in spite of the political relationship break up, but now it can be said it is the time to outshine more the role of arts and cultural exchange in building sustainable peace."

He also noted that music, film, theater and other art works can work in every situation and can express every theme of human life, but peace is the absolute fertile ground for development of art. Before war period, Nebiyu cited entertainment organizations like Roha Band, where both Ethiopian and Eritrean renown artists dedicated their classic works to both nations' audience.

He also said that young practitioners have been singing again the songs of both countries artists and these and other facts show that the nations have unconditional cultural interaction.

Following the making of peace between the two nations by the effort of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and positive response of the Eritrean side, Nebiyu said, "A number of artists are coming up with their new value adding works, there is big inspiration in art community."

As the two nations have history, culture, economic opportunities and other many sentiments in common, which can be best inputs for art works, "The future is bright for both countries people to accompany their peaceful relationship by art works," he added.

Ethiopia

Eritrea Reopens Embassy in Ethiopia

Eritrea has reopened its embassy in Ethiopia.The reopening Monday came a week after the two countries declared an end to… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.