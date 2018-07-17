Ethiopians Have a Tradition of Living, Sharing

In our era of 21st century, currently we are observing senseless cruelty and in its worst way, form and shape. This act of cruelty based simply on xenophobia by few individuals and groups guided and order by mercenaries and the likes over our innocent people. This recent barbaric and inhuman act is simply malaise and regrettable. It must not happen to anyone least to fellow Ethiopian brothers and sisters.

We Ethiopians lived together shared and console each other in good and in bad times. That is and that should be our culture and our tradition so what is happening now? I hope that such inhuman and savagery act will never happen again anywhere to anyone and that people will take a lesson or two from that savagery act. Does that remind us of the homicide in harmony that happened few years back in Ruanda? Never again!

Here it is important to note that Ethiopians stand in unison to condemn the senseless brutality act that has been happening in different parts of our nation based on origin, language and other unnecessary backgrounds..

We Ethiopians have lived with each other as brothers and sisters in peace and harmony for generations. The same happened with the intermarriage between and among Ethiopians. We have known each other and considered each other as brothers and sisters and helped each other in good and in bad times since time immemorial. We have protected and preserved Ethiopia's freedom, safety, security and territorial integrity fighting internal and external enemies of our nation as brothers and sisters since time immemorial.

Ethiopians fought aristocratic and dictatorial regimes side by side with each other. Ethiopia has produced gallant freedom fighters that stood against the former military dictatorship in order to liberate the nation from dictatorial military regime and in order to bring peace, security, prosperity and democracy to our people.

By and large, Ethiopians have the same culture, tradition, and way of living and physical and psychological makeup. For example, one cannot differentiate a person from Wollega to one from that of Mekelle.

Most of the people in Ethiopia speak or understand Amharic. An excellent testimony of that are Gonder students studying in different universities in Tigray. They live and study in Tigray speaking their birth language Amharic and even speak the local language Tigrigna. They live and study in Tigray with no problem, none what so ever.

In fact, the local people give more respect and hospitality to them than their own residents. At one encounter in Mekelle with one student from Gonder studying at the University of Mekkele, I came to learn from him that he was not ready to go back to Gonder after his graduation because he loved the city and the people of Mekelle and he considered Mekelle as his birth place.

He added that he will stay there at least until his girl friend's (who happened to be Tigrian) graduation on the coming two years. This kind of relationship is what is happening within the rest of the regions of our nation and this is what is expected from all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of our nation in our era of 21st century.

That relationship between and among our people is what we inherited from our ancestors and that noble relationship is what we must pass to the next generation and not violence, conflicts and fighting amongst each other. Conflicts and war, illegal and violent activities as ways and means of achieving individual, group or institutional goals and objectives will always have detrimental consequences on peace and development of any nation because they cause damage, destruction and underdevelopment that are highly regrettable.

Ethiopians are saddened by the recent regrettable incident that happened in different parts of our nation. We have been observing few individuals and groups burning public transport and killing people of different origin and destroying hotels especially those owned by people of different origin than theirs and that became a major cause of loss of human lives and destruction of invaluable materials. As there are Tigrians in Gonder, there are and should be Gonderes in Tigray and as there are Tigrians in Wollega, there should be Oromos in Mekelle or anywhere else in the country because that too is their country. There are millions of Ethiopians of every tribe, race, religion etc. everywhere in different places in Ethiopia and they have been living side by side with their Ethiopian brothers and sisters of different languages, religions, cultures and traditions for centuries. Few negative people want to deny them of these precious values and norms they shared together for centuries. What these few bad people do not know or do not want to know however that is here in Ethiopia, there is a tradition where all people live understanding each others' language, culture, religion and tradition. However, these bad people are full of hatred and are racists, bigots and ethno-centrists; therefore, they do not possess peace internally and consequently; they are dominated by fear, hate, mischief, sorrow and many other wrongful characters. These negative acts revolve around them and they become internally and mentally sick. Further, since they are not peaceful externally, they are less tolerant and they have developed aggressive behavior and aggressive act such as violence both verbal and physical. As a result, they not only become major instigators for both human as well as material damages and destruction but they also become causes for instability, lawlessness and anarchy. Therefore, all Ethiopians must be very careful not to be associated with such sick people. Instead, they should focus and work hard in order to fight poverty, eliminate conflicts and wars, guarantee prosperity and most importantly preserve and retain peace in a country.

Whereas it is very clear that peace is extremely momentous for everything positive, it can also slip away if people are not careful and if they become too much reluctant. Peace as precious as it is can easily be disturbed by peace-hating people like the ones we currently are observing and the result of this could be catastrophic and dangerous. It is important therefore, that people give their utmost value and significance for peace because without peace nothing can be achieved. Further, whatever time they might take, these fundamental phenomenons of a civilized society will help narrow differences, strengthen healthy relationships and cooperation amongst the public at large and most importantly help reduce and avoid damage and distraction and enhance mutual respect and unity in diversity.