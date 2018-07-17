Ethiopia: Hailing Peace in Ethiopia, Eritrea

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Eritrea is painted with glittering history and with many driving unlike fortunes to the will of the two peoples. The rift had hurted nation both economically, political and security matters.

The bridge broken is mended in fast track that Ethiopia and Eritrea with breakneck speed, have resolved the decades-long conflict that had come to define the East African nations' tumultuous 25-year relationship and beyond.

The incumbent in its efforts to resolve the border problem with Eritrea in a peaceful manner announced its keenness to implement the Algiers Agreement and the decisions of the Ethio-Eritrea Border Commission unconditionally. No one saw it coming, but a lasting peace deal may have finally arrived for Ethiopia and its longtime sparring partner, Eritrea. Yes the two countries, which share a common culture, language, and history, have been at odds for years.

Following this call, the Eritrean Leader President Isaias Afewerki affirmed that his readiness to send a delegation to Addis Abeba to resolve the border problem and make future constructive engagements.

The two leaders have now committed to fully implementing the commission's decision the point of contention. Following the news development that removes "no war, no peace" reality since 2000 national and international community's welcome the efforts.

Efforts to resolve any kind of ispute in peaceful manner benefits all in this 21st century is civility. The spirit seen over the weeks proves that dealing the matter in civilized and brotherhood spirit proves and paves the way to further enhance the relationship between the two countries as well as contribute to the stability and development of the region as a whole.

As the continued commitment had brought a new chapter of multifaceted relations that transcend beyond border issues should well shaped based on legal and signed declaration.

These positive steps, had taught the global communities that the two nations is one people living in two countries. The black curtain torn apart now peace and reconciliation come to effect based on the frame work agreements.

Since then Ethiopia and Eritrea have agreed to restore diplomatic, trade and transportation reopening embassies, resuming flight routes and direct telephone links the delight of families touched high peak that have been separated by the dispute.

For sure the wind of corporation blowing in the region could bar various intruders that had been sneaking the spirit of the brotherhoods the two nations.

Yes, the made realize breaking a twenty year old deadlock in bilateral relations, it raises unprecedented prospects for reconciliation and paves the way for enhanced regional cooperation and stability in the Horn of Africa various international institutions confirmed.

Beyond all odds, both nations confirmed to attach to the values of peace the let mushroom brotherhhodness and mutual trust for the common good of the nation.

The efforts should be safeguarded by walking the talk as the Eritrean President said: "I am glad to be here, those who believe our peoples couldn't make amends are fools. Ethiopians and Eritreans have chosen peace."

He further noted that, "Words cannot express the joy we are feeling now. History is being made as we speak,"

The people of Eritrea and Ethiopia have expressed their desire for peace, he said, adding "we are no longer people of two countries. We are one."

Prime Minster Dr.Abiy Ahmed on the landmark visit to Eritrea also noted that :"Further deepen efforts_to bring about lasting peace, our two nations share a history and bond like no other, we can now overcome two decades of mistrust and move in a new direction."

Yes ,the leadership of both sides who took the courage to address dearth of challenges with respective positions across the nation and beyond should be hailed.