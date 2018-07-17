Africa: France Lift World Cup for Second Time in 20 Years

ADDIS ABABA - what a goal, shouted the announcer when French ace striker scored the third goal in the second half from a long distance in the extraordinary World cup final. That was a goal that confirmed the 4-2 win of the 21st Russian 2018 World Cup over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday in Moscow.

It was indeed a spectacular super goal ever registered in the final World Cup. France earned the leading goal at the 18th minute that had shown a good omen. Croatia managed to get the equalizer but the forceful France made it 2-1 before the break.

In the second half once again France put heavy pressure to frustrate the opponents and they succeeded when they scored the third goal. The already defeated Croats continued to struggle with hope of coming from behind to reverse the score but to no avail. France made it 4-1 to confirm taking World Cup title for the fist time after 1998.

The only concession Croatia got after the fourth goal was they narrowed the gap to 4-2.

Contrast between France and Ethiopia

The people of France went in to the streets of different cities including Paris for an all night wild celebration. It was indeed a moment of joy jubilation for the entire people France. It was a party the people dreamed. Indeed the victory touched people of all ages.

When the people of France got wild with the victory in Ethiopia people were glued in front of their TV watching the historic Millennium Hall gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and the Eritrean President Isayas Afeworki. This was the first time for the leaders of the two countries to sit down together under the motto of Dr. Abiy's 'Synergic Unity.'

Contrast between France and Croatia

Croatia have been forced into extra time in each of their three knockout matches, edging Denmark and hosts Russia on post-match penalties before scoring late in added play to come from behind and beat England in Wednesday's semi-final in Moscow.

France by contrast have won all of their matches since the round of 16 inside 90 minutes, effectively playing a full match less than Croatia at the tournament in Russia.

Argentina's representation in the final

At the start of this global football competition many expected that Argentina with their star player Messi would reach in to the final. That prediction failed when the global giants were forced to leave Russia after disastrous defeat.

But Argentina was represented by the experienced referee Nestor Pitana who officiated the World Cup final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

The 43-year-old also took charge of the opening match of the tournament between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia at the same stadium and becomes the second Argentine to referee the biggest game in football after Horacio Elizondo in 2006.

Pitana officiated at four matches at the last World Cup in Brazil and the final will be his fifth match at this tournament.

Russian President Putin gets World Cup golden Trophy

In the minds of all football fans when the World Cup kicks off, for better or worse, Russia was expected to show another side of itself as the world watches global big event.

First, Russia earned the right to host the FIFA World Cup in a fiercely contested honour,

Russia was awarded the tournament of 2018; it defeated a rival bid from England--as well as joint proposals from Belgium and Holland, and Spain and Portugal.

The losers condemned it with scandal allegation. That allegation had inspired the U.S.A to interfere in to the FIFA headquarters accusing the officials for money laundering through the State of America failed to meet the intended target. This accusation led to the dismissal of the long time President of FIFA Sepp Blatter.

But that didn't help the US and Britain to change the host nation. This was a big success for Putin.

Second, hosting the world's most popular sporting event also entails real risks for the Russian government. In previous tournaments, football has become a backdrop for political and social protests. In Brazil in 2014, President Dilma Rousseff was routinely booed when she appeared at matches--a sign of the unpopularity that led her impeachment and removal from office in 2016. Football provided little solace for the Brazilian president. Her country's celebrated team, widely expected to win the cup, suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany in the semi-finals.

Third, the national team of Russia showed extremely impressive football. Little expected that their side would reach the quarterfinals but they did. They conceded to the finalists Croatia after a hard fought.

Fourth, the tournament, attracted more than 700,000 foreign fans to Russia, who packed the streets of the 11 host cities together with locals.

Moscow saw a 60-percent increase in foreign tourists, bringing the overall number of visitors to the Russian capital during the World Cup to 3 million people.

All these success made the President the winner of the World cup before the final took place on Sunday.

National re-branding

Efforts at national re-branding helped Russia with a successful World Cup. The tournament staged in Germany in 2006 showcased not just the country's efficiency but also a fun-loving and welcoming side that was less well-known. It is now a forgone conclusion that foreigners will look at Russia beyond the political controversies, and even the football, and enjoy the country's rich culture, as well as some of its less-discovered second-tier cities, such as Kazan and Samara.

Mr Putin has every reason to feel happy due to this.

The issue of hooliganism

Russian football hooligans were involved in crowd violence at Euro 2016. And some Russian fans have developed a reputation for directing racist abuse at black players, which would be an acute embarrassment, given the multiracial nature of the tournament. However, the Russian government has had plenty of time to prepare for these problems and have done its utmost to ensure that hooligan groups are kept under control and that fans behave themselves.

Due to this the issues of hooligans and fan behaviour highlighted and no breach of the red-line was observed all through. Instead the World Cup became an opportunity for Russia to refashion its global image.

Call for home grown talents

Five African participants - Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco - who faced an early exit, requested more to be done to perform better than it was at this time.

But Wayne Rooney who is an all-time leading goal scorer for England and Manchester United, said that a national team can build on their success if young English players are given more chances to prove themselves.

"I think if more home grown players get a chance and they stay in the team, it will be helpful to strengthen the national side," Rooney said.

Rooney taking the example of his former team mate Jesse Lingard, who impressed at United last season and played every game for England at the World Cup, to highlight his point.

England finished fourth after conceding defeat at the hands of Croatia in the semi-finals.

Rooney said, "Success in football is to win titles. It's like, England in 1990 got to the semi-final, England 2018 got to the semi-final, but you'll be remembered for the semi-final, not for winning the title.

"You have to win titles. If you want to be remembered, you want to create history, you want to be known as a successful team, you have to win titles," Rooney said.

Conclusion

At the start there were 32 countries who participated in the 2018 Russia

World Cup. At the end it is one country that won title - France. This is football. Big names and hot favourites like Germany, Brazil and Argentina failed to live up to their expectations. The golden boys of Belgium and Croatia stood third and second, in the order of that. Both didn't lift World Cup trophy.

The World Cup has captivated host Russia for a month, proving a boon for the brewing and hotel industries while spending on both expensive and cheap items.