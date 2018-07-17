East Africa: Ethiopia, Eritrea Lead New Era for the Horn, Africa

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia and Eritrea have vowed to smooth the path of uniting the Horn region in particular and Africa in general.

Addressing the masses at the event that spread peace and love in Ethiopia and Eritrea at the Millennium Hall on Sunday , Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said having forged warmer ties, Ethiopia and Eritrea have once again become the pioneers of unity and togetherness for the Horn Africa and the continent as a whole.

" Last week, the value of our sovereign bonds increased in London .This is because we have only made peace with Eritrea. Image what will happen if President Isaias Afwerki and me make public our future economic plans."

As to him, unity and togetherness mean that you share what you have with your brothers and sisters ,for instance : " When President Isaias, a.k.a Isu and me begin to work in unison ,we will share the port of Assab."

At the event, State of Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki surprised the audience speaking in Amharic for the first time in such public appearance.

The President said : " I feel boundless joy as I convey to you the message of peace, love and good wishes of the people of Eritrea._ And, I congratulate you warmly for the successful and historic changes that you have brought about."

He also said that Eritreans and Ethiopians have triumphed over the toxic schemes of the past years aimed at sowing the seeds of hate, resentment and destruction._

These malignant acts are indeed anathema to our cultures as well as to our historical and cohesive interests, he added. "_ We are now jointly embarking - with determination - on the path of development, prosperity and stability in all fields and fronts."

President Isaias called on the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia not not tolerate any act that is aimed at disrupting and disturbing their love and harmony; assailing and terrorizing their peace and stability; and, impeding and destroying their development and growth.

"We are fully confident that through our joint endeavours, we will recuperate the losses inculcated in the past to achieve robust feats in the period ahead."

On the occasion, President Isaias Afweki received king robe as a gift and several prominent Ethiopian musicians staged various cultural and modern songs in a colorful manner.