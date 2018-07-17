Eritrea: Premier Lauds Public for Warm Reception to Eritrean President . Eritrean Embassy Reopens Here

ADDIS ABABA -After the warm farewell of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed lauded the public for their warm welcoming and cordial hospitality to the President and his high level Eritrean delegation during the three -day historic visit. While the Eritrean Embassy was also reopened here in the presence of both leaders.

The Premier also appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in renovating the Eritrean embassy in Addis Ababa within a short period of time that had been providing another service for the past twenty plus years.

"The reopening of the Eritrean embassy in Addis is a great millstone in the robust and special ties of both countries."

Meanwhile,Dr. Abiy urged those who have been hoarding foreign currencies to exchange the currencies at state and private banks within short days, unless they will face the consequences as the government is on verge of taking stiff measures against illegal foreign currency hoarders, he added.

All banks should not hesitate to accept and provide services to customers with large amount of foreign exchange and local currency, the Premier said.

Regarding to putting an end the unrest in some parts of the country, he said has ordered the country's defense forces to intervene in peace keeping efforts. "Anti -peace elements must restrain themselves form aggravating the situation ."

Dr. Abiy also advised artists, activists and other professionals to stop provoking messages rather focusing on reconciling, uniting, harmonizing works.

During his three- day historic visits in Ethiopia, Presidents Isaias witnessed love and appreciation from the huge gatherings of peoples across the country.