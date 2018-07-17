Nigeria: Firm Unveils Platform to Bridge Fundraising Challenges

Ativo Limited, a subsidiary of Electronic Payplus Limited, has introduced a platform designed to bridge the gap in fundraising ecosystem with focus on crowd funding.

The platform, Quickraiz, is a product designed to create a marketplace where people with genuine causes meet the benevolence and support of individuals, groups and organisations.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the Chairman, Electronic Payplus Limited, Ade Adedeji, said with Quickraiz, individuals or corporate organisations with causes ranging from emergency support, medical funding, weddings, charity, education, political campaigns, memorials, alumni association contributions, sport funding, group gifting, travels and so on, could raise funds in an easy and secure online community.

Adedeji said: "We are looking for societal problems that require technological solutions in every facet of the economy, with the aim of creating opportunities, better lifestyle and convenience."

As the platform is unveiled, he said the anxiety of no support at the most critical point of our lives is being eliminated.

He encouraged everyone to support the solution by reaching out to others in need of support when it arises, and also rekindle the hope of many by encouraging them to launch that campaign on Quickraiz.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Electronic Payplus Limited, Bayo Adeokun, noted that as Africans and Nigerians in particular, communal cultures cut across tribes and religion lines, but remained informal and limited. "We are set to transform this culture into a digital environment where benevolence reach are extensive and all encompassing."

According to him, given recent statistics that mobile penetration in Nigeria is at 84 per cent, while Internet penetration rose from 54 per cent in 2016 to 65 per cent in 2017, clearly support the firm believe that formalsing the culture of benevolence in Nigeria on Quickraiz. This, he said, will create a marketplace where unattainable funds in the traditional pattern will be accessible and not limited to only those already known but to a pool of users.

He described Quickraiz as the biggest and multipurpose crowdfunding platform in Nigeria.