South Africa: False Spreading of Rumors Via Social Media in the Kimberley Area

press release

The current situation in the greater Kimberley area is currently stable after sporadic incidents of looting at businesses and shops in Roodepan and Galeshewe.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lt General Risimati Shivuri has noted with great concern that there are false reports being communicated via social media e.g. Facebook that police are ready to shoot community members. These reports are false and untrue and must seize immediately. The police have initially followed a soft approach to deal with the current situation. Members have been attacked and pelted with stones.

He emphasised that people who commit these criminal acts of looting and destroying public and private property will prompt the police to adopt the smart and tactical approach in order to address the current situation. SAPS will not allow hooligans to destroy and damage property in Kimberley during this volatile situation.

An urgent appeal is once again being made to residents of Kimberley to stop posting unfounded and unverified information on social media as it is causing panic and instilling unnecessary fear to the community.

Lt Gen Shivuri also reiterated that community members who participated in the looting and destruction of businesses to hand themselves over to the police and failing to do so will result in them being dealt with according to the law.

Residents are urged to inform the police if they have any information regarding any criminal activity relating to the current situation or of possible attacks on any premises within the greater Kimberly area. All information will be treated with confidence and Lieutenant Colonel Johan Strydom can be contacted on 084 669 5171. -End-