17 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Mobile Cellular Subscriptions Increased By 1.4 Percent in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mobile cellular subscriptions increased by 1.4% from 1,814,000 in 2016 to reach 1,839,500 in 2017. Mobidensity, or the number of mobile cellular phones per 100 inhabitants increased by 1.3% from 143.6 in 2016 to 145.5 in 2017, according to a press communiqué released by Statistics Mauritius on Information and Communication Technologies statistics, 2017 on 13 July 2018.

The number of internet subscriptions increased by 14.5% from 1,090,300 in 2016 to 1,248,000 in 2017. Hence, the number of internet subscriptions per 100 inhabitants worked out to 98.7 in 2017, higher than the 2016 ratio of 86.3.

The number of large establishments (employing 10 or more persons) operating in the ICT sector was 135 in 2017, compared to 130 in 2016. Employment increased by 3.6% from 15,634 in 2016 to 16,201 in 2017.

In 2017, value added at current prices generated by the ICT sector rose by 4.2% from Rs 21,970 million in 2016 to Rs 22,894 million. The real growth rate decreased from 5.4% to 4.4% in 2017.The share of ICT in GVA was 5.6% in 2017 slightly lower than the estimate of 5.7% in 2016.

Mauritius

Prime Minister Receives a Delegation of IMF Experts

A delegation comprising two International Monetary Fund (IMF) Experts, led by the director of the Africa Training… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.