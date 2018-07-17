South Africa: Up-Date On the Investigation of the Death of Six People Who Were Trapped Underground

press release

Phalaborwa — The people who died during this incident were positively identified by their families as follows:

Shaun Mashigo aged 26 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

Peter Selowa aged 32 from Mashishimale village outside Phalaborwa.

Vula Eckson Mayindi aged 60 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

Kgotso Peter Sekgobela aged 29 from Maseke Moshate village outside Phalaborwa.

Lebogang Elliot Maake aged 37 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

Russel Ricardo Warne aged 24 from Phalaborwa town.

The Police in Phalaborwa are still investigating the death of the six (06) people who were trapped underground at the Phalaborwa Copper Mine in the early hours of Sunday 2018-07-15.

The joint search operation led by the Search and Rescue Teams was activated soon after this tragic incident was reported to the Police until in the early hours of yesterday morning 2018-07-16 at about 02:35 when all the bodies of the deceased were successfully retrieved.

The cause of this incident is still not clear at this stage however police investigations in conjunction with other role players including the affected mine will tell as they are still continuing.

The case of inquest is opened for further Police investigations which will include the conducting of autopsy.