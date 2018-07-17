17 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Up-Date On the Investigation of the Death of Six People Who Were Trapped Underground

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Phalaborwa — The people who died during this incident were positively identified by their families as follows:

  • Shaun Mashigo aged 26 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.
  • Peter Selowa aged 32 from Mashishimale village outside Phalaborwa.
  • Vula Eckson Mayindi aged 60 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.
  • Kgotso Peter Sekgobela aged 29 from Maseke Moshate village outside Phalaborwa.
  • Lebogang Elliot Maake aged 37 from Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.
  • Russel Ricardo Warne aged 24 from Phalaborwa town.

The Police in Phalaborwa are still investigating the death of the six (06) people who were trapped underground at the Phalaborwa Copper Mine in the early hours of Sunday 2018-07-15.

The joint search operation led by the Search and Rescue Teams was activated soon after this tragic incident was reported to the Police until in the early hours of yesterday morning 2018-07-16 at about 02:35 when all the bodies of the deceased were successfully retrieved.

The cause of this incident is still not clear at this stage however police investigations in conjunction with other role players including the affected mine will tell as they are still continuing.

The case of inquest is opened for further Police investigations which will include the conducting of autopsy.

South Africa

Land Hearings to Resume in the North West

After a breather of about a week, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee is to resume its hearings on the amendment… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.