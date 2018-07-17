Nigeria: Benue to Produce First Governor of the Idoma Extraction After 47 Years

Following the exit of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom from the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Idoma speaking area otherwise known as zone c is set to produce the next governor of the State.

Reports from the street of Makurdi, Otukpo, Gboko and Katsina Ala indicates that, Mr Ortom's exit from the ruling APC has paved way for Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi to emerge unopposed in the forthcoming gubernatorial Primaries of the brooms's Party.

Though major actors in Benue politics like Wantareng Paul Unongo, Senator Iorcha Ayu and the host of others have being agitating for power shift to the Idoma axis in 2019, believing that, after 47 years of existenc the Idomas derseve the chance to contribute to the development of the State which is stagnant.

Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi is below the age of 40, though he commenced consultation for the governorship before President Muhammadu Buhari signed the "Not Too Young to Run" bill into law, but the law has boosted his ambition the more.

Today, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi is the sole candidate of the APC in Benue, leaving the chance to the Idomas to produce the next governor if the APC wins the general elections in the State.

Recall that Ogenyi has been a Pro-Buhari activist who was always on the street in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari ,especially when on medical vacation in London, has campaign massages more of joint political venture with Mr Buhari's campaign organisation as he promotes the President more than his own governorship campaign.

As aspirant under APC family, Ogenyi is optimistic that God will answered their prayers.