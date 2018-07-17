Nigeria: Buhari Doing Enough to Stop Killings - Presidency

The presidency has refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to stop the killings in the country.

The special adviser on media to the president, Femi Adesina in a statement listed the president's effort in combating insecurity in the country.

He said, "a popular refrain from some quarters is that the President is not doing enough to combat the insecurity that has beleaguered the country in recent times.

"Lest that untruth begins to wear a garb of reality, let us consider some initiatives taken under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in the security situation, particularly since January, 2018.

"January 2018: Leadership of the police deployed to Benue State, after mass killings reportedly committed by herdsmen. This was followed by a fact-finding team led by the Minister of Interior, and deployment of Special Forces of the military, to restore law and order.

" National Economic Council sets up 10-man committee on farmers/herdsmen clashes, headed by the Vice President.

"The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, launched a special operation, Karamin Goro (Small Kolanut), in collaboration with the Air Force, Police, Department of State Services, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC; to tackle kidnapping, robbery and cattle rustling in parts of Kaduna and Niger States (Minna-Birnin Gwari-Pandogari and Minna-Sarkin Pawa general areas).

In March 2018, Adesina said President Buhari began sympathy visits to states that had experienced wanton killings in the country.

"The Nigerian Army extended Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba State by two months.

" The committee set up by the National Economic Council on farmers/herdsmen clashes submits report, making far reaching recommendations for peace, including ranching in five states.

In April 2018, he said The Nigerian Air Force took delivery of a second batch of 2 brand new Mi-35N helicopter gunships to boost internal security.

In June 2018, Adesina noted that NAF deployed combat helicopter to its 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) in Gusau, Zamfara State to support the fight against armed banditry in the town and its environs.

In July 2018 he said President Buhari approved the establishment of Operation WHIRL STROKE II, for deployment in Zamfara and Kaduna States.

According to him, securing the length and breadth of the country is a continuing commitment saying It is one of the key pledges of the Buhari administration, which it is carrying out night and day.