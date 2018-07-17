Nigeria: Nine Coaches Awarded IOC Triathlon Certificate

Nineteen triathlon coaches across the nation were awarded level one certificate after taking part in a five-day International Olympic Committee (IOC) Triathlon Solidarity Certification Course, which ended during the weekend at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The National Triathlon Union South Africa's trainers, Franz Studer and Travis Campbell, urged the coaches to put what they have learnt into good use, while also commending them for their resourcefulness during the course.

Studer noted that the idea of the course was to enrich the coaches with fresh knowledge of triathlon, assuring them that the course would go a long way in helping the sports to grow in the country.

"I must commend the coaches who took part in the solidarity course. They were very serious and I am sure the will go to their various stations and teach the young kids how to develop the sports.

"As they continue their career we will be monitoring their activities online. This will enable the NTU select them for level two course. Nigeria has great potentials in triathlon," he said.

Studer also commended the IOC for bringing the course to Africa. "IOC has done creditably well by bringing the course to Nigeria and I hope more countries will benefit in future," he added.

President of the Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU), Wale Oladunjoye, also enjoined the triathlon coaches to go back to their various states and train athletes that would represent the nation at international competitions.

"I am excited that this course is coming at a time the NTU is seeking ways to ensure the growth and popularity of triathlon. I am sure that the coaches will discover and train young athletes who will do the country proud in future.